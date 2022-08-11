Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.40.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

