Clover Finance Price Tops $0.43 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.
Clover Finance Profile
CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.