Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 534,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,654,654 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 19.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

