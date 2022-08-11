Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 534,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,654,654 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 19.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
