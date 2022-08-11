Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. 156,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,504,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.