CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $16.68 or 0.00068483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $32.52 million and approximately $282,431.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
About CoinLoan
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.
Buying and Selling CoinLoan
Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.