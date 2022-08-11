Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CMRAW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 157,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,055. Comera Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.