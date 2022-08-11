Commerce Bank Acquires 1,418 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

