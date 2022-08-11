Commerce Bank Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

Shares of TECH opened at $379.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

