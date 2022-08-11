Commerce Bank Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $192.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

