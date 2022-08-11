Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Up 4.3 %

CSX opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

