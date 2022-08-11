Commerce Bank Purchases 947 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 3.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $512.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.79. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.