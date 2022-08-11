Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

