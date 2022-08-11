Commerce Bank Sells 18,479 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

