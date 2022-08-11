Commerce Bank Sells 1,876 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $114.97 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

