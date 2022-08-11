Comparing Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Leslie’s 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yunji and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Leslie’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Yunji.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Leslie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $338.22 million 0.63 $20.71 million $0.06 16.67 Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.14 $126.63 million $0.78 20.17

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji 5.42% 9.83% 6.11% Leslie’s 9.74% -46.96% 16.60%

Summary

Leslie’s beats Yunji on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. Yunji Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

