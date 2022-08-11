Comparing Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.51 $559.65 million $0.56 15.86 Zalando $12.25 billion 0.69 $277.44 million $0.07 230.29

Orkla ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando. Orkla ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orkla ASA and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.11% 13.51% 7.31% Zalando 0.32% 1.48% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orkla ASA and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25 Zalando 2 4 5 0 2.27

Orkla ASA currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 772.75%. Zalando has a consensus price target of $46.79, indicating a potential upside of 190.23%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Zalando.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Zalando on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Zalando

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.