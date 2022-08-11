Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.18. 12,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 293,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

