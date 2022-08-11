Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
