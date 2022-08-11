Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $161,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Concentrix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 35.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $269,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

