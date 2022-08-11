Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.