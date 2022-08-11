Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $866,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

