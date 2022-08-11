Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 15,703 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,951,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 389,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.1% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 182,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.