Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

