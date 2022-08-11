Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Conifer Stock Performance

CNFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

