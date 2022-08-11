ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,953,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

