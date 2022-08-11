Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.98

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.98 and traded as high as $168.58. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 3,646,962 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $20,669,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

