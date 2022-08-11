Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,412.52 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $286,412.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

