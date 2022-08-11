ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $383,688.43 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $383,688.43 and $50,145.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007981 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00230607 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

