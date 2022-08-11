Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,594,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

