Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $2,285,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

