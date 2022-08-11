Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SportsTek Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 56,156.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.84 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.