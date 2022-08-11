Context Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpine Acquisition were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 415,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Acquisition Price Performance

REVE stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Alpine Acquisition Profile

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

