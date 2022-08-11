Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.83.

About Ribbit LEAP

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

