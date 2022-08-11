Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 236,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 569.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCCT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

