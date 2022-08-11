Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQMD opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.93.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

