Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,010,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTIIU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

