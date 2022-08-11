Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

