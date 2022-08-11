CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and $67,188.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061347 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.