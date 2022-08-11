Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and SOHO China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.55 $170.55 million $1.18 15.81 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats SOHO China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

