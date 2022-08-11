ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.06).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 238.20 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7,940.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

About ConvaTec Group

In other news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($59,545.67).

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.