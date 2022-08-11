Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.07. 668,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,242. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

