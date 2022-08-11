Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.07. 668,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,242. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
