Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 964,854 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964,854 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $2,596,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $19,816,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $181.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

