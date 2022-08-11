Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CPLF traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The company has a market cap of C$464.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$5.73 and a one year high of C$26.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copperleaf Technologies

About Copperleaf Technologies

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,971.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,491 shares of company stock worth $155,931.

(Get Rating)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.