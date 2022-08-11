Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CPLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of CPLF traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The company has a market cap of C$464.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$5.73 and a one year high of C$26.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copperleaf Technologies
About Copperleaf Technologies
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.
Featured Articles
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.