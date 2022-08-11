Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. 68,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.