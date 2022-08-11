Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

