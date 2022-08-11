Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

