Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

ZTS stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

Get Rating

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

