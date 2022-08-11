Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.