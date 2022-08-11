Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $265,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.