Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.