CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 1,169 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $186,116.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,906.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

